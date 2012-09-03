BRIEF-NantKwest expands nant cancer vaccine program
* NantKwest expands nant cancer vaccine program with additional clinical trials announced addressing multiple cancer types across all stages of disease
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius said its Helios hospitals unit would continue to focus on Germany after it dropped its attempt to take over Rhoen-Klinikum.
"An international expansion is not on the agenda," Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told a conference call on Monday.
Fresenius earlier said it would for the time being not pursue the takeover of Rhoen after two other companies bought stakes to block the 3.1 billion-euro ($3.9 billion) merger of Germany's two biggest private hospital operators.
The company also said on the conference call it now held 5 percent plus one share in Rhoen to keep its options open. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Pfizer receives FDA fast track designation for tafamidis for transthyretin cardiomyopathy