FRANKFURT, Sept 3 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius said its Helios hospitals unit would continue to focus on Germany after it dropped its attempt to take over Rhoen-Klinikum.

"An international expansion is not on the agenda," Fresenius Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told a conference call on Monday.

Fresenius earlier said it would for the time being not pursue the takeover of Rhoen after two other companies bought stakes to block the 3.1 billion-euro ($3.9 billion) merger of Germany's two biggest private hospital operators.

The company also said on the conference call it now held 5 percent plus one share in Rhoen to keep its options open. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)