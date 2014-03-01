FRANKFURT, March 1 The hospital division of the
diversified German healthcare group Fresenius plans to
cut a small number of jobs after purchasing around 38 hospitals
from Rhoen-Klinikum for 3.07 billion euros, the
division chief was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Francesco De Meo, head of the Helios hospital division at
Fresenius, said there were too many hospitals in Germany,
according to the summary of an article to be published on Sunday
in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
"We want to cooperate more strongly regionally than perhaps
was the case with Rhoen," de Meo was quoted as saying. The job
cuts would take place over time on a small scale, primarily in
administration, he said.
"We need to sort this out ... keeping quality in mind. The
bad (hospitals) need to be closed, not the good," he said.
Fresenius cemented its position as Germany's largest
private-sector hospital operator with the Rhoen purchase, which
was approved by German competition authorities this week.
Fresenius began scooping up hospital chains starting in 2005
with the purchase of Helios Kliniken GmbH.
Private operators in Germany have also grown by taking over
underfunded public-sector hospitals from debt-laden
municipalities, upgrading their equipment and looking to run
them more efficiently.
But political opposition to hospital privatisation has been
strong, prompting many municipalities to delay sales as long as
possible.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kevin Liffey)