FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Rhoen-Klinikum said
Fresenius pulled the plug on plans to take over Rhoen
in a deal that would have created a dominant private-sector
hospitals operator in Germany.
"Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has informed Rhoen-Klinikum AG that
it does not intend to submit a renewed takeover offer for the
shares of Rhoen-Klinikum AG for the time being," Rhoen said in a
statement on Monday.
"The Management Board continues to consider it logical from
the strategic point of view to merge two large private clinic
operators in Germany," it said, adding that it would seek to
play an active role in the consolidation of the hospital market.
