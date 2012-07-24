FRANKFURT, July 24 Fresenius will take its time before deciding on whether to attempt a second bid for hospitals operator Rhoen-Klinikum, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

"A decision before the publication of Fresenius' interim results on Aug. 1 is very unlikely," said one of the sources.

Fresenius last month failed to win enough shareholder backing for its planned takeover of Rhoen-Klinikum after unlisted peer Asklepios, controlled by founder Bernard Broermann, snapped up a 5 percent stake in Rhoen.

Talks are ongoing with all parties, two of the sources said, with a quick solution not in sight.

Fresenius had said on Monday that it still had the financial firepower for another bid for Rhoen, even after buying U.S. blood collection equipment company Fenwal Holdings in a deal estimated at around $1.1 billion.

Fresenius declined to comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Frank Siebelt; writing by Victoria Bryan)