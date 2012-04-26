FRANKFURT, April 26 Rhoen-Klinikum AG
said it would examine a takeover offer made by Fresenius SE
thoroughly and then make a statement on it.
"This statement will not only relate to the reasonableness of
the price, but also to the question whether the bid also
safeguards the interests of the company and also especially the
legitimate interests of its employees," it said on Thursday
after Fresenius announced a 3.1 billion euro ($4.09 billion)
bid.
Fresenius said earlier Rhoen-Klinikum's founder and Chairman
Eugen Muench, who controls 12.35 percent of the group's shares,
supports the transaction, which would make the German healthcare
conglomerate by far the largest private-sector operator of
German hospitals.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
