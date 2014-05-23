BRIEF-Aevis Victoria to offer 0.1818 share of Aevis or CHF 10.00 in cash for shares of LifeWatch
* Launches a public takeover offer for all publicly held registered shares of LifeWatch Ltd.
(Corrects to show dropped lawsuit was against change in bylaws, not sale of hospitals to Fresenius)
FRANKFURT May 23 Rhoen-Klinikum said it had received notification from its shareholder B. Braun of the withdrawal of a lawsuit which had contested a shareholder vote to change the hospital chain's bylaws.
Rhoen-Klinikum said in a statement on Friday it welcomed the withdrawal, adding lawsuits from three other plaintiffs were still pending.
Braun had contested a shareholder vote from last year to scrap a requirement for shareholders holding 90 percent of Rhoen-Klinikum's capital to approve major decisions, such as mergers and acquisitions.
($1 = 0.7323 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
* Launches a public takeover offer for all publicly held registered shares of LifeWatch Ltd.
* FY consolidated group sales increased 25 pct to 11.1 million euros ($11.93 million) compared with 8.9 million euros in 2015
* Says the co to start phase I/II clinical trials of gene therapy for treatment of sarcoma