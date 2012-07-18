FRANKFURT, July 18 Fresenius is mulling new ways it can take control of German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum after its initial takeover attempt faltered, four industry and financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

It remains unclear whether Fresenius will definitely go ahead with a second takeover offer, all of the sources said.

Fresenius declined to comment.

But four sources familiar with the process said that Fresenius may initially settle for controlling a voting stake of 50 percent plus one share.

An attempt by Fresenius to take control of Rhoen-Klinikum faltered last month because it failed to attain the 90 percent ownership threshold needed to win full control.

In April, Fresenius unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.8 billion), setting an unusually high acceptance hurdle of 90 percent among Rhoen shareholders, reflecting the percentage required by Rhoen's bylaws for capital changes.

By buying up a stake of just over 50 percent, Fresenius will be unable to fully integrate Rhoen-Klinikum and gain access to its cash flows, a factor which makes the deal more difficult to finance.

"If Fresenius is happy to settle for 50 percent plus one share, it needs to renegotiate with its banks," one of these people familiar with the matter said.

Another prerequisite for a second takeover attempt is that Fresenius strike a deal with rival and interloper Asklepios . Despite initial talks between Fresenius and Asklepios an agreement is not in sight, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Asklepios helped torpedo a successful takeover by buying up enough shares to prevent Fresenius from reaching a 90 percent voting stake.

Fresenius had planned to decide before August 1, on whether it would make another offer for Rhoen, two people familiar with the company's thinking said.

The timing of such a move however depends on whether Fresenius can strike a compromise deal with Asklepios, these people further said. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener, Frank Siebelt and Kathrin Jones; writing by Edward Taylor)