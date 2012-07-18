FRANKFURT, July 18 Fresenius is
mulling new ways it can take control of German hospital operator
Rhoen-Klinikum after its initial takeover attempt
faltered, four industry and financial sources told Reuters on
Wednesday.
It remains unclear whether Fresenius will definitely go
ahead with a second takeover offer, all of the sources said.
Fresenius declined to comment.
But four sources familiar with the process said that
Fresenius may initially settle for controlling a voting stake of
50 percent plus one share.
An attempt by Fresenius to take control of Rhoen-Klinikum
faltered last month because it failed to attain the 90 percent
ownership threshold needed to win full control.
In April, Fresenius unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1
billion euros ($3.8 billion), setting an unusually high
acceptance hurdle of 90 percent among Rhoen shareholders,
reflecting the percentage required by Rhoen's bylaws for capital
changes.
By buying up a stake of just over 50 percent, Fresenius will
be unable to fully integrate Rhoen-Klinikum and gain access to
its cash flows, a factor which makes the deal more difficult to
finance.
"If Fresenius is happy to settle for 50 percent plus one
share, it needs to renegotiate with its banks," one of these
people familiar with the matter said.
Another prerequisite for a second takeover attempt is that
Fresenius strike a deal with rival and interloper Asklepios
. Despite initial talks between Fresenius and
Asklepios an agreement is not in sight, two sources familiar
with the talks told Reuters.
Asklepios helped torpedo a successful takeover by buying up
enough shares to prevent Fresenius from reaching a 90 percent
voting stake.
Fresenius had planned to decide before August 1, on whether
it would make another offer for Rhoen, two people familiar with
the company's thinking said.
The timing of such a move however depends on whether
Fresenius can strike a compromise deal with Asklepios, these
people further said.
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
