FRANKFURT May 24 The management of takeover target Rhoen-Klinikum is in advanced talks with suitor Fresenius to secure concessions for its possible endorsement of the proposed deal, people familiar with the matter on both sides told Reuters.

Fresenius last month unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would make it by far the largest private-sector operator of German hospitals.

While Rhoen's top management remained on the fence over the proposed deal, Fresenius vowed last week it would not raise its 22.50 euros per share offer for the hospital operator, which it plans to combine with its own hospital unit Helios.

It had set an unusually high acceptance threshold of 90 percent of Rhoen's shareholder votes, a level that Rhoen's articles of incorporation also require for major strategic decisions.

Talks have centred on guarantees for jobs, certain hospital locations and future roles of Rhoen top executives in return for a Rhoen's recommendation of Fresenius' bid, three people familiar with the talks told Reuters on Thursday.

"As per today, everything is pointing to a positive vote," one of them said.

Both companies declined to comment.

While Rhoen-Klinikum's founder and chairman Eugen Muench, who controls 12.45 percent of the group, supports the transaction, the group's management has said it would first assess the full offer, which was published on Friday, before passing judgment.

Fresenius plans to merge Rhoen with its own hospital operator, Helios, to double its market share in Germany to 8 percent and lift synergies of about 100 million euros.

The offer period, which started with publication of the offer document runs through June 27. (Writing by Ludwig Burger)