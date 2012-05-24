BRIEF-Endo says reviewing FDA's request to withdraw Opana ER from market
* Endo response to june 8, 2017 FDA meeting related to opana® er
FRANKFURT May 24 Takeover target Rhoen-Klinikum said its management recommended shareholders accept Fresenius SE's takeover bid, a key step for Fresenius in its bid to create the largest German private-sector hospital operator.
Rhoen's management agreed in principle with Fresenius over maintenance of jobs and hospital locations as well over integration measures.
Rhoen would publish details of the accord within the next few days, it added.
Fresenius last month unveiled a plan to buy Rhoen for 3.1 billion euros ($3.9 billion), which would double its share of the German hospitals market to 8 percent. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Endo response to june 8, 2017 FDA meeting related to opana® er
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8 Quality Care Properties Inc, one of the largest U.S. healthcare landlords, said on Thursday it is meeting with lenders to discuss up to $500 million in funding to acquire its main tenant, No. 2 U.S. nursing home chain HCR ManorCare.