FRANKFURT, March 13 German diversified
healthcare group Fresenius said that purchase of most
of Rhoen-Klinikum's hospitals would top up its annual
core earnings by more than 220 million euros ($306 million).
The acquired hospitals made about 220 million euros in
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) in 2013, but Fresenius said it expected to reap more
profit from the assets in the future.
"We valued the acquired hospitals based on their potential
earnings contribution within the Helios network," Fresenius
Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told Reuters in a written
statement. Helios is Europe's largest private-sector hospitals
chain and a division of Fresenius.
"We expect medical and financial improvements under our
management," he said.
He also confirmed an earlier outlook for the deal to have a
positive effect on group earnings per share this year.
The company has forecast annual net profit to jump to
between 1.4-1.5 billion euros by 2017, including the hospitals
deal.
It has also said that excluding the acquired hospitals, the
Helios unit would have earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
of 390-410 million euros in 2014.
Fresenius at the end of last month wrapped up the purchase
of 40 hospitals and 13 outpatient facilities for a price of
about 3 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7192 Euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Ludwig Burger; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)