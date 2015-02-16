BRIEF-Oslo Bourse takes Grieg, Spb 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility into osebx share index
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index
BERLIN Feb 16 Fresenius Kabi has sold its German oncology business CFL GmbH to fellow compounding compay NewCo Pharma GmbH for an undisclosed amount, the company said on Monday.
Fresenius Kabi AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. Fresenius Kabi will remain active in compounding, it said.
LONDON, May 5 Smith & Nephew, Europe's biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reported a 3 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, helped by a return to double-digit growth in emerging markets and a solid performance in knee implants.