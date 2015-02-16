BERLIN Feb 16 Fresenius Kabi has sold its German oncology business CFL GmbH to fellow compounding compay NewCo Pharma GmbH for an undisclosed amount, the company said on Monday.

Fresenius Kabi AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. Fresenius Kabi will remain active in compounding, it said.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)