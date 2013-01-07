BRIEF-Agilent Technologies, Agendia to develop RNA-SEQ kit version of Agendia's mammaprint, blueprint tests
* Co, Agendia Inc to expand relationship to develop RNA-SEQ kit version of Agendia's currently marketed mammaprint, blueprint tests
FRANKFURT Jan 7 Fresenius : * Announces early redemption of senior notes due 2016 * Says aggregate principal amount of EUR 650 million will be redeemed on
February 7, 2013 * Says this will result in annual interest savings of approximately EUR 20
million * Says for 2013 these savings will be partially offset by one-time expenses of
around EUR 14 million
* company entered into subscription agreements with junfengxiang, two directors and employee subscribers