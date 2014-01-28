BRIEF-CareDx appoints Michael Bell chief financial officer
CareDx Inc - constanti will remain with company until june 30th to facilitate a smooth transition
FRANKFURT Jan 28 Fresenius : * Says successfully placed EUR 300 million of senior unsecured notes with a
maturity of 10 years * Says offering was upsized from the previously announced EUR 200 million * Says notes have a coupon of 4.00%
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc files for common stock offering of up to $11.5 million - sec filing