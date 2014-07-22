BRIEF-Christopher James reports a 5.9 pct passive stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals
* Christopher James reports a 5.9 percent passive stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals as of April 4, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 Fresenius : * Says implements stock split - first trading day planned for August 4 * Says every shareholder will receive two additional shares for each share held Source text for Eikon:
* Alere - On April 12, concluded co's financial statements and other financial data as of December 31, 2015 and 2014 should not be relied upon - SEC filing