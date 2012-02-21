(Corrects year in headline to 2011, not 2012)

FRANKFURT Feb 21 Fresenius : * Fresenius achieves record sales and earnings in 2011- strong growth expected in all business segments for 2012 * Says 2011 sales increased by 3% (6% in constant currency) to EUR16,522 million (2010: EUR15,972 million * Says 2011 group EBIT increased by 6% (9% in constant currency) to EUR2,563 million (2010: EUR2,418 million * Says 2011 group net income* increased by 17% to EUR770 million (2010: EUR660 million) * Says dividend increase of 10% to EUR0.95 per ordinary share (2010: EUR0.86). * Says for 2012, Fresenius projects sales growth of 10-13% in constant currency*** * Says net income* is expected to increase by 8% to 11% in constant currency. * Reuters poll average for Fresenius FY adjusted net income was 766 million EUR, EBIT 2.57 billion EUR, sales 16.51 billion EUR