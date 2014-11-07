Nov 6 Freshpet Inc, a U.S. maker of
healthy food for cats and dogs, raised about $156 million in its
initial public offering after its IPO was priced at $15 per
share, above the expected price range of $12-$14.
The company sold 10.4 million shares. At the IPO price, the
company was valued at $477 million, based on outstanding common
stock of about 31.8 million.
Founded in 2006, Freshpet makes fresh, refrigerated food for
dogs and cats as an alternative to dry or canned food, and sells
under brands such as Dognation, Dog Joy and Nature's Fresh.
Secaucus, New Jersey-based Freshpet's products, available
at stores including Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, do not have preservatives, fillers, corn or wheat.
The company counts private equity firm MidOcean Partners LP
and Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor,
among its investors.
Freshpet reported a 38 percent rise in net sales to $39.7
million for the six months ended June 30 from a year earlier.
The company's net loss widened to $11.4 million from about 10
million.
The company is expected to debut on the Nasdaq on Friday
under the symbol "FRPT."
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse were among the underwriters
of the IPO.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore.
Editing by Andre Grenon)