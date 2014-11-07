* Shares open at $19.75, above IPO price of $15
* Company valued at about $650 million at day's high
* U.S. pet food industry estimated at $59 billion
(Adds CEO comment, updates shares)
By Amrutha Gayathri
Nov 7 Shares of pet food maker Freshpet Inc
rose as much as 36 percent in their debut on Friday, as
investors rushed to grab a piece of the company expected to
benefit from rising pet ownership in the United States.
New Jersey-based Freshpet, valued at about $650 million, is
aiming to grab a bigger share of the U.S. pet care industry,
estimated to be worth nearly $59 billion this year.
More U.S. households have pets than children, according to
the American Pet Products Association. It estimates that of the
$59 billion in pet-related expenditures this year, about 39
percent will be on food.
Freshpet is unique in that it sells cat and dog food fresh,
rather than in cans, by storing them in refrigerators installed
at retailers such as PetSmart Inc, Petco and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
"I think all dogs and cats in America are happy today that
they can get their parents to go out and buy Freshpet on the
market," Chief Executive Richard Thompson told Reuters.
The company, which gets about 96 percent of its revenue from
dog food, sells health foods such as chicken strips with
flaxseeds as well as ice creams and cookies under brands such as
Vital, Nature's Fresh and Dognation.
To cash in on the booming industry, Blue Buffalo Co,
Freshpet's larger rival, hired banks for an IPO, Reuters
reported in March.
A month later confectioner Mars Inc said it would buy P&G's
pet food business for $2.9 billion, adding brands such as
Iams and Eukanuba to its portfolio that includes Pedigree and
Royal Canin.
Pet insurer Trupanion Inc's shares spiked 15
percent in their debut in July, but have fallen by a third since
then.
Freshpet uses meats and vegetables from North America and
cooks them without fillers, preservatives, corn or wheat at its
kitchens in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Freshpet was founded in 2006. A year later it drew pet
owners to its Made In America-labels after several companies had
to recall pet food contaminated by ingredients imported from
China. (reut.rs/1x9Rb6I)
The company's shares opened at $19.75 on the Nasdaq and rose
to a high of $20.45.
Freshpet raised $156.3 million after it sold all the 10.4
million shares in the IPO at $15 each, above the expected range
of $12-$14.
Private equity firm MidOcean Partners LP's stake in the
company fell to 27.1 percent from 40.4 percent after the IPO.
Tyson Foods Inc, the largest U.S. meat processor, has a
stake in Freshpet.
Freshpet's net sales rose 38 percent to $39.7 million in the
six months ended June. Its loss widened to $11.4 million from
$10 million a year earlier.
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse were the IPO's lead
underwriters.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)