LONDON, March 6 Mexico's Fresnillo , the world's largest primary silver producer, expects costs including electricity and the price of key inputs like tyres and steel to increase this year at roughly the same rate as in 2011.

"We are expecting for this year something very similar to what we saw last year, in terms of the increase in unit price of our main inputs, especially operating materials like explosives, tyres and steel for drilling and for milling," Chief Financial Officer Mario Arreguín told reporters on a conference call.

"That will be between 10 and 15 percent of increase this year."

Electricity costs are expected to increase around 15 percent, roughly the same as 2011, Fresnillo said.