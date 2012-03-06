LONDON, March 6 Mexico's Fresnillo
, the world's largest primary silver producer, expects
costs including electricity and the price of key inputs like
tyres and steel to increase this year at roughly the same rate
as in 2011.
"We are expecting for this year something very similar to
what we saw last year, in terms of the increase in unit price of
our main inputs, especially operating materials like explosives,
tyres and steel for drilling and for milling," Chief Financial
Officer Mario Arreguín told reporters on a conference call.
"That will be between 10 and 15 percent of increase this
year."
Electricity costs are expected to increase around 15
percent, roughly the same as 2011, Fresnillo said.