LONDON, March 6 Mexico's Fresnillo
, the world's largest primary silver producer, said 2011
profit rose 39 percent, boosted by robust precious metals
prices.
Profit before interest and tax came in at $1.04 billion, on
a 57 percent rise in adjusted revenues. The miner also paid a
higher than expected final dividend of 40 cents per share,
taking its total dividend to 102.85 cents, more than double last
year's level.
London-listed Fresnillo, also Mexico's second-largest gold
miner, had said in January that it beat its annual output target
and expected stable silver production in 2012, as a boost from
new mines offsets lower ore grades at its flagship operation.
Silver prices climbed to a record high of $49.51
perce ounce in April 2011 and then fell back later in the year.
But the average price for the year nearly doubled by comparison
with 2010.