* EBITDA up 63 pct on 2010, margin 70.2 pct

* More than doubles dividend to 102.85 cents

* Targets 65 mln ounces of silver, 500,000 ounces of gold by 2018

* Shares up 2.2 percent

LONDON, March 6 Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, said robust metals prices boosted 2011 profit and helped more than double its final dividend, offsetting rising electricity prices, wages and the cost of tighter safety controls.

The Mexican miner has no debt and $685 million in cash on its balance sheet at the end of 2011, but said it was unlikely to repeat December's extraordinary dividend this year because of its exploration push and spending on new mines to offset lower grades at its flagship Fresnillo mine, active for 500 years.

London-listed Fresnillo also poured cold water on deal speculation, almost three years after withdrawing its bid for smaller Canadian rival MAG Silver, still its partner in the Juanicipio project.

"Prices at this moment are very high, it is very expensive to buy anything. And on top of that, the quality of many of the projects that we have evaluated (means they) do not give proper value to our shareholders," Chief Executive Jaime Lomelin said.

"For the moment we prefer organic growth."

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, at the Mexican miner rose 63 percent to $1.54 billion in 2011, broadly in line with analyst expectations, while profit before interest and tax rose 39 percent.

The miner also boosted its final dividend to 40 cents per share, taking its total payment to 102.85 cents from 44.8 cents.

"We are planning to have quite a bit of capex this year," Fresnillo's chief financial officer, Mario Arreguin said, when asked about the likelihood of another one-off dividend.

"We will consider the situation again at the year end -- where prices are and profits, but right now we do not have anything budgeted for this year." He expected a payout in line with the company's policy of handing back 50 percent of profit.

Fresnillo's shares were up 2.2 percent at 1,872 pence at 0930 GMT, outperforming a 1.2 percent drop in the sector.

"They are maintaining a decent margin and generating a lot of cash... I suspect they will be over a billion dollars in cash by the end of this year," analyst Cailey Barker at Numis said.

"A good set of results."

SAFETY PUSH

Fresnillo, also Mexico's second-largest gold miner, had said in January that it beat its annual output target and expected stable silver production in 2012, as a boost from new mines offsets lower ore grades elsewhere.

The miner had been forced to trim its silver production target in October, however, after the deaths of 10 workers prompted it to reinforce safety conditions across its mines. It said 11 workers died at its operations through the year.

Contractors make up some 50 percent of Fresnillo's workforce, and the miner said it was betting on reinforced training for contractors and its own staff to cut fatalities.

The miner stuck to its production guidance on Tuesday and said it was on track to meet its goal of producing 65 million ounces of silver per year by 2018. It lifted gold expectations to 500,000 attributable ounces per year by 2018, thanks to new mines including Noche Buena, set to begin production in March.

The company expects a roughly 50-50 split between gold and silver revenues in five years' time.

Silver prices climbed to a record high of $49.51 per ounce in April 2011 and rose over 74 percent in 2011 over the previous year, despite coming off the spring peak.

The downside of rising prices across the sector has been soaring costs across the globe for miners, with electricity, steel, tyres, explosives and labour costs soaring. Fresnillo said it remained at the lowest quartile of the cost curve, with 2012 input unit cost increases expected to come in between 10 and 15 percent, in line with 2011.

It was hit by an almost 30 percent rise in the cost of sodium cyanide, a key input in precious metals extraction, in 2011, as increased demand and flooding disruption forced it to import from China instead of the United States.