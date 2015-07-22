July 22 Fresnillo Plc, the world's largest primary silver producer, increased its full-year gold production guidance after it recovered more gold at its mines.

Fresnillo, which mines silver and gold in Mexico, said it expected to produce between 715,000 and 730,000 ounces of gold in 2015, 6.6 percent more than its earlier forecast.

Silver production for the quarter ended 30 June grew by 2.7 percent to 11.3 million ounces, while gold production rose 16.8 percent to 181,985 ounces, the company added. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)