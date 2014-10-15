Oct 15 Mexican gold and silver miner Fresnillo
Plc said third-quarter silver production remained at
similar levels to a year earlier as higher ore volumes processed
at its Saucito mine and increased production from Silverstream
compensated for lower grade-ore mined at its Fresnillo mine.
The miner reiterated its full-year 2014 forecast of 43
million silver ounces and said it was on track to start
production from the Saucito II mine by the end of this year.
Attributable silver production for the quarter ended Sept.
30 was 11.08 million ounces, compared with 11.11 million ounces
a year earlier.
The company, which recently bought out its joint venture
partner's 44 percent stake in the Penmont project, said it had
implemented a one-off hedging programme to protect its
investment while retaining partial exposure to gold prices.
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)