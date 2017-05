Aug 2 Silver and gold miner Fresnillo Plc said its first-half core profit rose 49 percent, helped by a jump in prices and higher production.

Fresnillo, which mines silver and gold from six mines in Mexico, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to $474 million for the six months to June 30 from $317.9 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17.9 percent to $886.9 million.