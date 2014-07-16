July 16 Mexican miner Fresnillo Plc
said quarterly attributable silver output was flat as it
processed more ore at its Saucito mine and raised output at its
Silverstream mine to compensate for lower ore grades at its
Fresnillo mine.
Attributable silver production for the quarter ended June 30
was 10.926 million ounces, compared with 10.928 million ounces a
year earlier.
Fresnillo, which has six operating mines in Mexico,
reiterated its 2014 guidance of 43 million silver ounces and
450,000 attributable gold ounces.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin
Paxton)