July 16 Mexican miner Fresnillo Plc said quarterly attributable silver output was flat as it processed more ore at its Saucito mine and raised output at its Silverstream mine to compensate for lower ore grades at its Fresnillo mine.

Attributable silver production for the quarter ended June 30 was 10.926 million ounces, compared with 10.928 million ounces a year earlier.

Fresnillo, which has six operating mines in Mexico, reiterated its 2014 guidance of 43 million silver ounces and 450,000 attributable gold ounces. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)