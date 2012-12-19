UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
Dec 19 Standard & Poor's Ratings Service late on Tuesday said it raised the long-term and underlying rating on Fresno California's senior-lien water revenue refunding bonds to A-plus from A.
The rating agency also affirmed the city's series 2010A-1 and 2010A-2 A Build America water revenue bonds.
"The rating action reflects our view of the city's extremely strong debt service coverage and closed lien, which renders it unable to issue additional senior-lien debt," said S&P credit analyst Paul Dyson in a statement.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.