Dec 22 Euronext:

* 112 bearer bonds issued by Frey SA to be immediately assimilated from Dec. 23 to 250 bearer bonds already listed on Euronext Paris

* Bonds nominal value is 100,000 euros ($122,610)

* Bonds are issued with 3.375 percent coupon and maturity date of Aug. 7, 2019 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)