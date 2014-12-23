BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
(Corrects first bullet to read 4.375 pct coupon)
Dec 23 Euronext:
* 112 Frey bearer bonds issued with 4.375 pct coupon and maturity date of Aug. 7, 2019
* To be immediately assimilated from Dec. 23 to 250 bearer bonds already listed on Euronext Paris
* Nominal value of 112 bearer bonds issued by Frey is 100,000 euros Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.