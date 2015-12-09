(Repeats to add credit in signoff)
* Accor to pay for deal with $840 mln cash and 46.7 mln
shares
* QIA to take 10.5 pct of Accor, Kingdom Holding 5.8 pct
* Accor to become key global player in luxury and upscale
segment
* Acquisition includes London's Savoy and New York's Plaza
(Adds details from call, analyst comment)
By Dominique Vidalon and Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Dec 9 AccorHotels is buying the
owner of luxury hotels including London's Savoy and New York's
Plaza, in a cash-and-share deal worth $2.9 billion that will
also raise the U.S. profile of Europe's largest hotel group.
The deal, AccorHotels' biggest, is the latest in a wave of
acquisitions in a sector trying to fend off competition from
online rivals such as Airbnb and will involve two major Gulf
investors taking stakes in the French company.
The Paris-based group said it would pay for FRHI Holdings
Ltd, parent of the Fairmont, Raffles and Swissotel chains, with
$840 million in cash and by issuing 46.7 million new shares.
The share issue will leave the Qatar Investment Authority
(QIA) with a 10.5 percent stake in Accor, and Kingdom Holding
, Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's
investment company, with 5.8 percent.
Two QIA representatives will be appointed to AccorHotels'
board and Kingdom Holding will have one, Accor Chief Executive
Sebastien Bazin said on a conference call.
An AccorHotels shareholders' meeting will be held in the
second half of 2016 to approve the deal.
The company said the deal would boost earnings starting from
the second year, with 65 million euros in revenue and cost
synergies expected.
With the acquisition of FRHI and its portfolio of 155 hotels
and resorts in 34 countries, AccorHotels will become one of the
key global players in the luxury and upscale segment, with
nearly 500 hotels, Bazin said.
FRHI properties are located in the world's major tourist
destinations, particularly in the United States, the leading
outbound travel market, he added.
The deal follows Marriott International Inc's $12
billion takeover of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
earlier this year to create the world's largest hotel
group.
AccorHotels, which also competes with InterContinental
Hotels Group Plc and Starwood Hotels and Resorts
Worldwide Inc, is undergoing a reorganisation under
Bazin who took the top post two years ago.
Media reports that a deal could be under way had appeared
in October. "Accor lacks meaningful upper upscale/luxury scale
exposure and has hardly any presence in North America," Citi
analysts said at the time. "FRHI would help on both counts."
Some 15 percent of AccorHotels' portfolio is in luxury and
upscale hotels, 38 percent in midscale and 47 percent in
economy.
