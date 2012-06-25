China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NETANYA, Israel, June 25 Mikhail Fridman, a Soviet-born billionaire who is a partner of BP in Russia's third largest oil company TNK-BP, said on Monday that no talks have been held with the British major over a possible sale of BP's stake.
"No, we aren't in talks," he said when asked about talks with BP over the sale.
BP announced on June 1 it had multiple offers to sell its stake in TNK-BP amid flaring shareholder conflict.
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.