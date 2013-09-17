BRIEF-Peabody emerges from Chapter 11 protection
* Peabody emerges from Chapter 11 protection, to list on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol nyse: BTU
Sept 17 FriendFinder Networks, which publishes the adult magazine Penthouse, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, a court filing showed.
The holding company, which also houses internet sites such as adultfriendfinder.com, listed out estimated liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion and assets of $1 million to $10 million, a court filing showed.
The case is FriendFinder Networks Inc, Case No. 13-12405, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
* Scheduled opening of insolvency proceedings for the companies of the Kontec Group
* Proposed Disposal Of Shares And Equity Interests By Sinopipe, Best Connect, Eagle Super And One Sea