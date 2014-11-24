* Investors see deal valuation as "fair"
* Analysts see potential for cost savings
* Limited prospects for rival bidder
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 24 Shares in British insurer Aviva
fell more than five percent on Monday reflecting
uncertainty about the potential benefits of the company's 5.6
billion pound (8.79 billion US dollar) plan to merge with rival
Friends Life
The two insurers have agreed outline terms for a possible
all-share deal, in which Aviva would offer a 15 percent premium
to Friends Life's share price to give those investors a 26
percent stake in the new company.
The proposed transaction, first announced on Friday, would
create a market leader in British life insurance with a combined
market capitalisation of about 20.2 billion pounds.
The deal aims to bolster the balance sheet of Aviva, helped
by Friends Life's strong cash generation, as well as boosting
assets under management and cutting costs.
Shares in Friends Life rose as much as 8.2 percent.
They were about 4.2 percent higher by 1425 GMT
Investors and analysts see the plan as a move towards
much-needed consolidation in Britain's insurance industry given
big pension changes that will give people more say over how they
invest their retirement savings.
"The initial assessment suggests the valuation for the deal
is fair," said Alessandro Valentini, fund manager at Causeway
Capital, which owns Aviva shares.
But Aviva and Friends Life have not yet given figures on
cost savings or other benefits from their merger plan.
Potential savings could come from rationalising management
and staffing and closing Friends Life head office, analysts at
Societe Generale said.
The proposed deal marks a significant step for Aviva boss
Mark Wilson, who was hired as CEO of general and life insurer
Aviva from Asian rival AIA two years ago.
He has pushed through a restructuring, selling off
businesses, cutting costs and improving profitability. Investors
said Wilson had met with them at the weekend to discuss the
deal.
Analysts at Bernstein estimated the merger should produce
cost and revenue benefits of 1.7 billion pounds, more than
offsetting the offer premium which they put at 700 million
pounds.
The valuation for the combined company did not look
expensive, with UBS analysts putting the 2015 price to earnings
multiple at 11.3 times, compared with 10.1 times for Aviva
currently. British insurers are trading at 12.6 times on
average, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Eamonn Flanagan, analyst at Shore Capital, reiterated his
"sell" recommendation on Aviva, saying the merger was a rights
issue in disguise.
Flanagan said the plan raised concerns over the pace of
progress within the Aviva's restructuring and turnaround, both
in terms of cash generation and reducing debt. "The key question
for us is why Aviva felt the need to do this deal now?"
The proposal has the backing of entrepreneur Clive Cowdery,
who founded Friends Life in 2008 when it was known as
Resolution. The company began buying up closed books of life
insurance business and using its scale to make cost savings in
managing them.
Cowdery stepped down this year but is still the 15th largest
shareholder in Friends Life, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Most analysts did not expect a rival bid, with Canaccord
Genuity putting the chances at below 20 percent, due to a lack
of likely contenders.
(1 US dollar = 0.6373 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar;
editing by Steve Slater and Jane Merriman)