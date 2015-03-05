March 5 Friends Life Group Ltd

* Sustainable free surplus £373 million, up 15% (2013: £325 million) and marginally ahead of guidance

* Ifrs based operating profit before tax of £556 million, up 38% (2013: £402 million)

* Full year dividend of 31.15 pence per share subject to completion of proposed acquisition by aviva plc (2013: 21.14 pence per share)

* Continued strong performance in corporate benefits, positive net fund flows of £0.6 billion, taking assets under administration to £22.0 billion

* Recapture of £1.6 billion of assets backing annuities in november, resulting in a sfs benefit of circa £13 million per annum from 2015

* Efficient cost management, with operating expenses down a further 2% to £549 million