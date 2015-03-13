BRUSSELS, March 13 European Union antitrust
regulators approved on Friday British insurer Aviva's
proposed 5.6-billion-pound ($8.3 billion) purchase of rival
Friends Life, saying it did not have any competition
concerns about the deal.
The European Commission said the merged company would have a
moderate market share.
"A number of other strong players will continue to provide
life insurance products and insurance distribution services in
the UK and in all other countries where the companies'
activities overlap," the EU competition authority said.
The acquisition will reinforce Aviva's ability to deal with
reforms in the pension industry in Britain.
($1 = 0.6783 pounds)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)