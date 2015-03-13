BRUSSELS, March 13 European Union antitrust regulators approved on Friday British insurer Aviva's proposed 5.6-billion-pound ($8.3 billion) purchase of rival Friends Life, saying it did not have any competition concerns about the deal.

The European Commission said the merged company would have a moderate market share.

"A number of other strong players will continue to provide life insurance products and insurance distribution services in the UK and in all other countries where the companies' activities overlap," the EU competition authority said.

The acquisition will reinforce Aviva's ability to deal with reforms in the pension industry in Britain.

($1 = 0.6783 pounds) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)