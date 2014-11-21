(Repeats story to additional clients with new story name, text
unchanged)
Nov 21 Insurer Aviva Plc said it had
reached agreement on a possible deal to buy Friends Life Group
Plc for 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) in stock.
Under the terms of the possible offer, Aviva would offer
Friends Life shareholders 0.74 shares for each Friends Life
share.
The deal indicates a value of about 398.9 pence per Friends
Life share, a 15 percent premium to the stock's Friday close.
Friends Life shareholders would also receive an amount in
cash equal to any Friends Life final dividend for the 2014
financial year.
(1 US dollar = 0.6388 British pound)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)