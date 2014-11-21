Nov 21 Friends Life Group Ltd :
* Statement re possible offer
* Boards of Aviva and Friends Life note recent press
speculation and confirm that they have reached agreement on key
financial terms of a possible all-share combination
* Board of Friends Life has indicated to Aviva that it is
willing to recommend key financial terms of possible offer (as
set out below) to Friends Life shareholders
* Aviva would acquire entire ordinary share capital of
friends life on basis of an exchange ratio of 0.74 Aviva
ordinary shares for each Friends Life ordinary share
* Friends Life shareholders would receive (whether by way of
dividend or pursuant to possible offer) an amount in cash equal
to any friends life final dividend payment for 2014 financial
year
* Possible offer represents an indicative value of about
398.9 pence per Friends Life share representing an indicative
premium of 15 percent
* Under terms of possible offer, Friends Life shareholders
would own approximately 26 percent of enlarged group
* Transaction is also expected to lead to substantial
increase in profits and assets under management at Aviva
investors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: