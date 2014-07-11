LONDON, July 11 Life insurer Friends Life Group
Plc
* Disposal and proposed share buy-back
* Disposal of entire share capital of its wholly-owned
subsidiaries Lombard International Assurance S.A. and Insurance
Development Holdings AG
* Disposal of Lombard to Blackstone for an initial
consideration of 317 million pounds ($539.4 million) subject to
anti-trust and regulatory approvals.
* Total consideration of up to 356 million pounds based on
an additional contingent element
* Intention to return 261 million pounds to shareholders via
a share buy-back programme to commence upon completion,
* Completion expected to occur in second half of 2014
* Disposal further improves our cash coverage of dividend
($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)
