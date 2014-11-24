BRIEF-China Fortune Land signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
Nov 24 Friends Life Group Ltd
* To suspend previously announced buyback programme as of 21 November 2014 until agreement on other terms and conditions of any Aviva offer
* Accordingly buyback instructions that were issued to its corporate brokers, barclays bank plc and RBC europe limited, on 6 august 2014 have been terminated
* As at today's date, 6,132,000 shares have been cancelled and remaining 2,925,000 shares will be cancelled in due course
* Should a combination with Aviva not be forthcoming, friends life would look to reinstate buyback programme at earliest available opportunity
* Says preliminary Q1 net profit down 52.2 percent y/y at 404.8 million yuan ($58.80 million)