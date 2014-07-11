July 11 Friends Life Group Ltd :
* Disposal and proposed share buy-back
* Disposal of entire share capital of its wholly-owned
subsidiaries Lombard International Assurance S.A. and Insurance
Development Holdings AG
* Disposal of Lombard to Blackstone for an initial
consideration of 317 million pounds (399 million euros) subject
to anti-trust and regulatory approvals
* Total consideration of up to 356 million pounds (449
million euros) based on an additional contingent element
* Intention to return 261 million pounds (329 million euros)
to shareholders via a share buy-back programme to commence upon
completion
* Completion expected to occur in second half of 2014
