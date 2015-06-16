June 16 Friends Provident International Ltd, a unit of Aviva Plc, appointed Khor Hock Seng as chief executive and Chris Wei as chairman, effective July 1.

Friends Provident said the appointments follow current Executive Chairman John Van Der Wielen's announcement to step down from his post, effective June 30.

Wielen will remain on Friends Provident's board as non-executive director, the company said on Tuesday.

Wei, CEO Global Life Insurance, took overall responsibility for Friends Provident in April 2015, as part of Aviva's acquisition of Friends Life Group.

Seng, who was appointed CEO of Aviva Asia in 2013, will continue to report to Wei.

Friends Provident said the appointments are subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)