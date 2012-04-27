AMSTERDAM, April 27 Dutch privately owned
Friesland Bank [FRIBK.UL, which was rescued when Rabobank bought
it earlier this month, on Friday reported a net loss of 350
million euros ($463 million) in 2011 due to writedowns on
several assets.
Friesland Bank said in a statement it wrote down its 23
percent stake in Dutch private bank Van Lanschot by
138 million euros, and wrote down its credit portfolio by 130
million euros.
The bank said its losses more than halved its solvency ratio
but thanks to the takeover by Rabobank and a transfer of 200
million euros, its capital position has been restored to "an
acceptable level".
($1 = 0.7559 euros)
