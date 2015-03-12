AMSTERDAM, March 12 Geopolitical tensions,
including the Russian boycott of Western agricultural produce,
hit adjusted profit at Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina
in 2014 and the company predicted a similarly uncertain outlook
for this year.
After one-offs and currency effects were stripped out,
profit was down 13.1 percent year on year at 284 million euros
($301 million) on stable global revenue of 11.3 billion euros.
The company, one of the world's five largest dairy
producers, said it expects to benefit this year from a weak
euro, making its exports more competitive, and from rising
demand from the growing African and Asian middle classes on
which it has focused its strategy.
With growth sluggish in the developed world and stalling in
previously dynamic emerging markets, many dairy producers, such
as New Zealand's Fonterra, are banking on emerging
middle classes changing tastes to take up the slack.
FrieslandCampina plans to invest 600 million euros in
infrastructure and production capacity, as well as advertising
to better capture emerging market growth potential, but said the
environment is likely to remain difficult in markets closer to
home.
Price-conscious European consumers and the expiry of the
European Union's guaranteed milk purchase quota are expected to
maintain downward pressure on prices, the company said.
Russia's boycott of Western agricultural produce cost the
company 80 million euros last year, the cooperative said, adding
that even if the boycott is lifted it does not expect Russian
demand to recover quickly.
Chief Executive Cees 't Hart said 2014 was a volatile year
for the company but added: "The prospects for FrieslandCampina
and the member dairy farmers remain positive. The company is
well positioned."
The company distributed 277 million euros to its 14,000
member farms in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.
Including one-offs and currency effects, profit was up 93
percent at 303 million euros, but cashflow from operating
activities fell more than 7 percent to 545 million euros.
($1 = 0.9441 euros)
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by David Goodman)