Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 Frigoglass Sa
* Says to explore strategic options for its glass operations
* Says has been approached by a variety of investors expressing their interest
* Says options include joint ventures, minority participations or even full acquisition of the business
* Says no assurances can be given that company will enter into any transactions as a result of this process Source text: bit.ly/1z3ycyL
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p5TxG1 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)