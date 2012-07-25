Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Minera Frisco said on Wednesday net profit in the second quarter jumped from a previous loss, boosted by foreign exchange bets and a lower loss from metals hedges.
Earnings rose to 299 million pesos ($22 million) in the second quarter of 2012, up from a 325 million peso loss in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
Minera Frisco said revenues in the quarter were 2.29 billion pesos. ($1=13.3396 pesos) (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)
CAPE TOWN, June 6 South Africa's tourist hub of Cape Town was braced for its worst winter storm in 30 years on Tuesday and had closed schools and activated emergency protocols with flash floods, heavy rain and mudslides expected within hours, city officials said.