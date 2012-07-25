(Corrects quarter in first paragraph)

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Minera Frisco said on Wednesday net profit in the second quarter jumped from a previous loss, boosted by foreign exchange bets and a lower loss from metals hedges.

Earnings rose to 299 million pesos ($22 million) in the second quarter of 2012, up from a 325 million peso loss in the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.

Minera Frisco said revenues in the quarter were 2.29 billion pesos. ($1=13.3396 pesos) (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)