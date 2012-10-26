MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's mining company Minera Frisco said on Friday it had posted a net profit in the third quarter of 1.179 billion pesos ($91.7 million).

The profit compared with a loss of 196 million pesos during the same quarter in 2011.

Minera Frisco said revenues in the July-September period were 1.906 billion pesos, down from 2.179 billion pesos during the same period last year.