MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim's mining company Frisco said on
Monday its fourth-quarter net profit had nearly quintupled
from a year earlier .
Frisco reported a profit of 712.3 million pesos ($51
million), up from 146.2 million pesos a year earlier.
The company, which focuses on gold and silver
production, said revenue rose to 2.38 billion pesos from 1.80
billion pesos.
Slim, the world's richest man, controls a financial
empire built on telecommunications companies that has expanded
into retail, banking, construction, real estate and mining.
Frisco was spun off from Slim's Grupo Carso
conglomerate early last year.
Frisco hedged most of its metal production through 2013
and 2014, but locked in prices below the rallying commodities
markets, missing out on bigger profits. It later
tweaked its hedging strategy.