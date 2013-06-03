June 3 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Monday that it cut Fritch, Texas' general obligation ratings to D from BBB-minus for failure to make its Feb. 15 debt service payments.

In a disclosure filing dated May 30, Fritch, a Northern Texas city with a population of roughly 2,000 people, said it had not made the principal and interest payments because of "mismanagement of the city's finances by a former employee."

Fritch has since hired a chief financial officer, is working on improving internal controls and is "arranging" to make the missed payments, the disclosure said.

The missed payments were on $3.8 million of tax and waterworks and sewer system surplus revenue certificates of obligation issued in 2003.

S&P said it also removed its negative outlook on Fritch.