PARIS Oct 13 France said on Tuesday it had
agreed potential deals worth 10 billion euros ($11 billion) with
Saudi Arabia, including for patrol boats, although few contracts
appeared to have been finalised.
"10 billion euros of contracts," Prime Minister Manuel
Valls, who was concluding a four-day trip to the Middle East,
said on his Twitter feed.
However, a statement from his office suggested most of the
agreements had yet to be sealed. Among the potential deals, his
office said the Kingdom would order 30 patrol boats by year-end,
and had entered exclusive negotiations to buy satellite and
telecommunications equipment worth "billions of euros."
($1 = 0.8787 euros)
