SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Google Inc is buying the Frommer's travel guidebooks, the Web search giant's latest move to amass a trove of content that could help its push into the local commerce market.

The deal, which was announced on Monday morning by Frommer's owner John Wiley & Sons Inc comes nearly a year after Google announced plans to acquire the popular Zagat guidebooks, which offer reviews of restaurants, hotels and nightclubs in cities around the world.

Google and Wiley & Sons did not announce financial terms for the Frommer's deal.

"The Frommer's team and the quality and scope of their content will be a great addition to the Zagat team. We can't wait to start working with them on our goal to provide a review for every relevant place in the world," Google said in a statement.