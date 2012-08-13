By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Google Inc is
buying the Frommer's travel guidebooks, the Web search giant's
latest move to amass a trove of content that could help its push
into the local commerce market.
The deal, which was announced on Monday morning by Frommer's
owner John Wiley & Sons Inc comes nearly a year after
Google announced plans to acquire the popular Zagat guidebooks,
which offer reviews of restaurants, hotels and nightclubs in
cities around the world.
Google and Wiley & Sons did not announce financial terms for
the Frommer's deal.
"The Frommer's team and the quality and scope of their
content will be a great addition to the Zagat team. We can't
wait to start working with them on our goal to provide a review
for every relevant place in the world," Google said in a
statement.