* Frontier sovereigns rush to issue before Fed tapers
* Corporates reluctant to borrow after rise in yields
* Lower-rated frontier debt has underperformed
* Kenya may need to borrow at yields of 8 pct
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Sept 9 The world's less developed states
are reappearing in international debt markets, putting up with
slightly higher borrowing costs in a race to beat a growing
aversion to risk that could shut them out for some time.
The uptick in yields may, however, make local corporate
borrowers reluctant to tap the markets, even where their
governments have set a benchmark with a sovereign deal.
Kenya, Mozambique and Armenia are among frontier, or less
developed, emerging market sovereigns announcing dollar bond
plans before an expected tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
bond-buying programme which had boosted risky assets.
Many frontier sovereigns have launched international debt in
recent years, taking advantage of historically low yields due to
the Fed's monetary stimulus.
Rwanda's $400 million 10-year bond launch in April at a
yield below 7 percent - lower than Spanish borrowing costs at
the height of the euro zone crisis - represented the top of that
market, investors say.
But expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale
back that programme has pushed up frontier debt yields by around
200 basis points and kept borrowers away for several months.
Now the countries are worried that yields may go up even
more if the Fed starts its tapering as early as this month, as
many market participants are expecting.
"From a backward-looking perspective, yields are higher -
going forward, we do not know," said Michael Ganske, head of
emerging markets at fund manager Rogge Global.
"Just because U.S. Treasury yields went up, as an issuer you
do not say 'I am not going to issue any more'."
As a result, even debut borrowers Mozambique and Armenia are
checking out dollar bond markets.
Kenya said last week it was about to choose lead managers
for a debut dollar bond of up to $2 billion, even though the
country's president and deputy are awaiting trial by the
International Criminal Court over post-election violence in
2007.
Frontier borrowings this year have come from Africa,
emerging Europe and the Middle East, while in Asia, Bangladesh
and a state-owned Sri Lankan bank are planning launches and
Bolivia is one of several from Latin America.
FRONTIER HUNGER
Tiny U.S. treasury yields encouraged investors to seek out
higher-yielding assets elsewhere in the past few years, and even
traditionally high-yielding emerging markets gained safe-haven
appeal during the euro zone crisis, boosting the prices of their
bonds and depressing yields, which move inversely to prices.
Frontier borrowers entered international markets to feed
that hunger for yield, often for the first time, and in doing so
avoided higher borrowing costs in their own currencies.
But Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's comments in May about
tapering of the U.S. central bank's monetary stimulus triggered
a rise in bond yields across the board, also pushing up frontier
debt yields (For GRAPHIC on frontier dollar bond performance,
see link.reuters.com/myb82v)
This has rattled investors. According to estimates from
Lipper, a $180 million frontier bond fund distributed by Danish
broker Saxo, for example, enjoyed strong inflows in Jan and Feb,
which dwindled to almost zero in June and July.
Reflecting the broad rise in yields, Rwanda's bond, which
also suffers from being too small to enter emerging market bond
indices benchmarked by many investors, is trading at 9 percent
.
RATING PREMIUM
Frontier borrowers with higher credit ratings, like Nigeria,
have fared better than those with lower ratings, like Rwanda or
Zambia, as investors become reluctant to take on the largest of
risks.
B-plus-rated Zambia sold a debut dollar bond
a year ago, with bids worth more than 15 times the amount on
offer. But that bond has performed poorly this year.
"Before, it was a much easier ride for some of these credits
(borrowers) presenting themselves for the first time to
investors in an environment of very cheap money chasing few
attractive higher-yielding opportunities, said Giulia
Pellegrini, JP Morgan strategist for sub-Saharan Africa.
"Now...you will have to make a stronger case, but the
appetite will still be there to pick up some yield."
Kenya, like Zambia a B-plus-rated credit, will need to offer
yields nearer 8 percent or even higher for its proposed large
10-year bond, investors say, compared with Zambia's issue yield
of 5.625 percent.
Political risk, however, is seen unlikely to hurt demand for
Kenya as president Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto
have said they will cooperate with the ICC, and this year's
elections passed without violence.
"The one thing investors had always been worried about in
Kenya were the elections," said Stephen Charangwa, fixed income
fund manager at frontier fund Silk Invest.
"That major event risk has come off the table."
In Zambia, several corporates were expected to follow the
fledgling government dollar bond, but that now looks less
likely. "It's too expensive for local corporates - that window
has probably closed," said Razia Khan, Africa economist at
Standard Chartered.
Frontier sovereigns are still seeing healthy demand for
their debt. Nigeria enjoyed subscriptions of four times the
issue size for its recent two-tranche dollar bond
and Ghana and Bolivia
are among other recent frontier borrowers.
But the days of the 15-times subscription for Zambia appear
to be over. As Kevin Daly, emerging debt fund manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management, said:
"That was in another world."
(For FACTBOX on sovereign frontier debt issuance in 2013,
see )
(Additional reporting by Joel Dimmock in London and Tosin
Sulaiman in Johannesburg; editing by Philippa Fletcher)