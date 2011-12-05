Dec 5 Frontier Rare Earths Ltd
said on Monday it signed a definitive agreement to partner with
Korea Resources Corp (KORES) to fast-track the development of
the Zandkopsdrift rare earth project in South Africa.
The agreement involves an investment by KORES in both
Frontier and the Zandkopsdrift project, along with an off-take
agreement that could commit up to 31 percent of future
production.
The Korean state-run resource company will acquire an
initial 10 percent interest in the rare earth project to secure
off-take rights for 10 percent of production.
KORES will also have the right to acquire a further 10
percent interest in the project and up to a 10 percent share of
Frontier.
Frontier expects to produce about 20,000 tonnes of separated
rare earths annually from Zandkopsdrift, which is located 450
kilometers (280 miles) north of Cape Town.
Frontier plans to start production from Zandkopsdrift in
2015.
The definitive agreement follows an earlier non-binding deal
signed by KORES and Frontier in July. KORES confirmed the
official agreement on Sunday.
KORES said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with
five other domestic companies -- Hyundai Motor Co, Samsung C&T
Corp, GS Caltex Corp, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
Co Ltd and Aju Corp - to take part in the project.
